Abdul Qadir Baloch, Zehri quit PML-N after PDM row

Presidents of Kalat, Naseerabad, Makran chapters have also quit

Abdul Qadir Baloch, the head of the Balochistan chapter of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, and Sanaullah Zehri resigned from the party on Saturday after differences emerged over the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

The presidents of the Kalat, Naseerabad and Makran chapters have also quit their positions.

Zehri and

Baloch earlier voiced their anger at the PML-N leadership after Zehri was not

extended an invite for the PDM rally in Quetta last month.

Speaking to the media, Zehri said he helped Nawaz build the PML-N’s base in Balochistan but that the latter was disloyal to and did not care about his party members.

Zehri and Baloch, speaking separately, also cited the PML-N’s attacks against the army leadership at the PDM rallies as a major reason for them parting ways with the party.