Saturday, November 7, 2020  | 20 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Abdul Qadir Baloch, Zehri quit PML-N after PDM row

Presidents of Kalat, Naseerabad, Makran chapters have also quit

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago

Abdul Qadir Baloch, the head of the Balochistan chapter of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, and Sanaullah Zehri resigned from the party on Saturday after differences emerged over the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

The presidents of the Kalat, Naseerabad and Makran chapters have also quit their positions.

Zehri and

Baloch earlier voiced their anger at the PML-N leadership after Zehri was not

extended an invite for the PDM rally in Quetta last month.

Speaking to the media, Zehri said he helped Nawaz build the PML-N’s base in Balochistan but that the latter was disloyal to and did not care about his party members.

Zehri and Baloch, speaking separately, also cited the PML-N’s attacks against the army leadership at the PDM rallies as a major reason for them parting ways with the party.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Abdul Qadir Baloch Nawaz Sharif PDM PML-N Sanaullah zehri
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in 'seven hours'
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in ‘seven hours’
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi's Liaquatabad
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi’s Liaquatabad
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.