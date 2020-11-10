Tuesday, November 10, 2020  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1442
Six Abbottabad schools sealed after COVID-19 cases reported

They will remain close for five days

Posted: Nov 10, 2020
Posted: Nov 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Six Abbottabad schools sealed after COVID-19 cases reported

Photo: File

The district administration of Abbottabad sealed on Tuesday six schools after a number of teachers and students contracted the novel coronavirus.

According to a notification, the following schools will remain closed for five days:

-Scholars Islamic School Supply, Abbottabad
-GGHSS, Havelian
-Aspire School System, Abbottabad
-GGHSS, Keri Raiki
-GHS Nareela, UC Goreeni
-GHS Kakul Boys

In the meantime, classrooms and halls of the campuses will be disinfected and contacts will be traced for tests.

Two of the sealed schools are private while the rest are run by the government. So far, 12 schools have been closed in Abbottabad.

Pakistan is presently battling the second wave of the novel coronavirus. On Tuesday, 1,637 new cases were reported across the country. In the last 24 hours, 23 people lost their lives.

