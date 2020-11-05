Aamir Liaquat, wife Tuba test positive for COVID-19

PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain and his wife Syeda Tuba Aamir tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Tuba confirmed that the couple has contracted the virus and are currently isolating at home.

She also requested prayers for their speedy recoveries. She also mentioned Surah Ashuara Verse 80 in her post.

“And when I fall ill, He is the One Who cures me.’ Surah Ashuara Verse 80.”

Earlier this month, Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Haider Zaidi announced on his social media that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

As of Thursday morning, Pakistan has reported 338,875 cases of coronavirus, out of which 316,665 people have recovered. Experts warn that Pakistan is currently experiencing a second wave of the virus as cases are rising steadily.