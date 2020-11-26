Thursday, November 26, 2020  | 9 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

41 killed in Brazil bus-truck crash

There were 53 people on the bus

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
41 killed in Brazil bus-truck crash

Photo: AFP

At least 41 people were killed and 10 injured on Wednesday when a bus and a truck crashed in southeastern Brazil, police said.

The bus, which was carrying employees on their way to work at a textile factory, collided with the truck just before 7am on a highway outside the town of Taguai, in Sao Paulo state, police said.

A police source told AFP that when rescue workers arrived at the scene, “there were bodies everywhere.”

“It was impossible to tell who had been in the truck and who had been in the bus,” he said.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

The death toll, initially reported as 32, was expected to rise further, state police said in a statement. “We know there are more victims in the wreckage of the vehicles, but we don’t know how many,” it said.

Police said 37 people were killed at the scene. Four more died of their injuries in hospital. Another nine people are in serious condition, they said.

Local officials made an appeal for blood donations.

“In a situation like this, blood transfusions are essential, and the worst part is that stocks are down because of the coronavirus pandemic,” state health secretary Jean Gorinchteyn told TV network Globo News.

Images from the scene showed the vehicles smashed into pieces, debris strewn across the road. The front end of the bus was completely torn off.

Dozens of rescue workers were still busy at the scene. Taguai is about 340 kilometers (210 miles) west of Sao Paulo, Brazil’s biggest city and economic capital.

“I want to send my condolences to the families and friends of the victims of this very terrible accident,” said Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria.

Local media reports said there were 53 people on the bus. The truck driver reportedly survived.

The crash was one of the worst in recent memory in Brazil, where 5,332 people died in road accidents last year.

FaceBook WhatsApp
accident brazil
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
karachi Circular railway, KCR, KCR train, Green Line, Sheikh Rasheed, Local Train, Mass Transit, BRT,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Illegal funding: Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 10 years in prison
Illegal funding: Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 10 years in prison
How to tell if you have dengue
How to tell if you have dengue
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Screen time affects children’s physical, emotional growth
Screen time affects children’s physical, emotional growth
French Embassy calls out Mazari's tweet likening Macron to Nazis
French Embassy calls out Mazari’s tweet likening Macron to Nazis
Won’t shut down factories, promises PM Khan
Won’t shut down factories, promises PM Khan
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
Karachi policeman sentenced to death for fake Shah Faisal encounter
Karachi policeman sentenced to death for fake Shah Faisal encounter
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors' degrees
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors’ degrees
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.