300 oxygen cylinders stolen from Karachi hospital

Three hundred oxygen cylinders and 100 water coolers were stolen on October 22 from Sindh Government Hospital’s COVID-19 store in New Karachi.

The suspects had brought trucks with them, according to the FIR. While loading six cylinders onto the last truck, four suspects, Saeedullah, Ibrahim, Noman and Abdul Majid, were caught red-handed.

The hospital administration tried to hide the robbery, according to reports.

“A man in a black car booked the trucks and helped us enter the hospital,” said the truck driver.

Raids are being conducted to arrest other suspects. A case has been registered at Bilal Colony police station.