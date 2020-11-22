22 wedding guests killed in DI Khan rickshaw accident: police

Twenty-two wedding guests were killed when the rickshaw they were riding in fell into a canal in Dera Ismail Khan, police said Wednesday at the end of a recovery mission.

The three-wheeler was overloaded with 29 people when the accident happened on Monday in Dera Ismail Khan.

“We have recovered 22 bodies, which include 16 women and six children,” Muhammad Ramzan, a senior police official, told AFP.

The victims were from the same extended family, and at least seven of them were from the same household, he added.

Seven people were rescued.

Bilal Muhammad Faizi, a rescue agency spokesperson, confirmed the death toll and said the last bodies were retrieved on Wednesday.