Thursday, November 5, 2020  | 18 Rabiulawal, 1442
21 million people with high incomes avoiding taxes: PM’s aide

Says strict action will be taken against evaders

Posted: Nov 5, 2020
Posted: Nov 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Revenue Dr Waqar Masood said Thursday 21 million people are not paying taxes despite earning high incomes

“Taxation in Pakistan is extremely complicated and lacks transparency,” Dr Masood told SAMAA TV. “Over 21 million people with a monthly income of Rs400,000 avoid paying taxes.”

Of 2.7 million filers, only 1.7 million actually pay taxes. And 3.7 million of 6.4 million National Tax Number holders are non-filers.

“People with higher earnings will have to pay more taxes,” he said. Banks, telecommunication companies and different agencies have access to this data. Notices are being issued to those are not paying taxes, he added.

In 2019, 2.7 million people filed returns, of which 240,000 paid Rs14 billion in withholding taxes.

“Considering the current state of our economy, we’re not imposing any new taxes on the public,” he said. The government is utilising this time to widen the tax net.

