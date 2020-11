The year 2020’s last lunar eclipse will be tonight (November 29) but won’t be visible in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said the fourth and last lunar eclipse of the year will be visible in parts of Europe, Asia, Australia, South America and America.

The eclipse will begin around 12:32am Pakistan time and will end at 4:53am. It will last for four hours and 21 minutes.

The last solar eclipse of the year will be on December 14.