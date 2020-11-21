Saturday, November 21, 2020  | 4 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Environment

2020 to end with two eclipses

Eclipses to be seen on December 14 and November 30

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
2020 to end with two eclipses

Photo: AFP

The world will witness the last solar and lunar eclipse of the year in November and December.

It is being reported that the middle of the upcoming eclipse season falls on December 11, 2020, which means that the world will witness two eclipses: a lunar eclipse on November 30 and a solar eclipse on December 14.

The last lunar eclipse of 2020, on November 29 and 30, will be visible to residents of North and South America, Australia, and parts of Asia.

People will be able to see about 82% of the full moon turn a shade darker during the maximum phase of this eclipse. The total duration of the eclipse is expected to be 4 hours, 21 minutes.

A penumbral lunar eclipse is when there is an imperfect alignment between the sun, moon and the Earth. As a result, some of the sun’s light is stopped from reaching the moon.

The last solar eclipse, on December 14, will be visible from Chile and some parts of Argentina in the afternoon. Some regions in southern South America, south-west Africa, and Antarctica will see a partial solar eclipse, depending on the weather conditions.

During a solar eclipse, the moon passes in between the earth and the sun. The moon partially or fully hides the sun’s rays for a few minutes.

Pakistan last witnessed a solar eclipse on June 21, 2020. The last lunar eclipse was seen on June 5, 2020.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lunar Eclipse Solar Eclipse
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
solar eclipse, lunar eclipse, last eclipses of 2020
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
TLP's Khadim Rizvi passes away in Lahore
TLP’s Khadim Rizvi passes away in Lahore
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan car
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan car
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
Today's outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
Today’s outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
TLP ends march after government agrees to 'expel' French ambassador
TLP ends march after government agrees to ‘expel’ French ambassador
Punjab announces smart lockdown in six major cities, including Lahore
Punjab announces smart lockdown in six major cities, including Lahore
Lahore motorway rape Day 70: Suspect sent to jail
Lahore motorway rape Day 70: Suspect sent to jail
'No summer vacations for Punjab students if winter leaves given'
‘No summer vacations for Punjab students if winter leaves given’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.