2020 to end with two eclipses

The world will witness the last solar and lunar eclipse of the year in November and December.

It is being reported that the middle of the upcoming eclipse season falls on December 11, 2020, which means that the world will witness two eclipses: a lunar eclipse on November 30 and a solar eclipse on December 14.

The last lunar eclipse of 2020, on November 29 and 30, will be visible to residents of North and South America, Australia, and parts of Asia.

People will be able to see about 82% of the full moon turn a shade darker during the maximum phase of this eclipse. The total duration of the eclipse is expected to be 4 hours, 21 minutes.

A penumbral lunar eclipse is when there is an imperfect alignment between the sun, moon and the Earth. As a result, some of the sun’s light is stopped from reaching the moon.

The last solar eclipse, on December 14, will be visible from Chile and some parts of Argentina in the afternoon. Some regions in southern South America, south-west Africa, and Antarctica will see a partial solar eclipse, depending on the weather conditions.

During a solar eclipse, the moon passes in between the earth and the sun. The moon partially or fully hides the sun’s rays for a few minutes.

Pakistan last witnessed a solar eclipse on June 21, 2020. The last lunar eclipse was seen on June 5, 2020.