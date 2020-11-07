200-year-old Banyan tree replanted at Karachi court

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A 200-year-old Banyan tree at the Sindh High Court, which had fallen during Karachi's monsoon rains this year, has been successfully restored.

The restoration was led by Sindh Wildlife Department Conservator Javed Ahmed Mahar.

"The tree is located on the way leading towards the annexe," he told SAMAA Digital. "It had fallen during the recent rains in the city. "

Mahar said that as the tree was old the court had ordered for it to be cut, but the SHC Bar General Secretary Haseeb Jamali had raised its concerns over it. "He called me and asked if something could be done to save the tree."

According to Advocate Jamali, he took special permission for the restoration from Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed. "We called the forests department for help and finally reached out to Mahar.

On his instructions, a crane was called to fix the tree, and the official work for the regrowth began."

Iron pillars were installed in the tree's radius for support and its internal and external roots were waxed.

"In one and a half month, the tree was restored and is growing now. New leaves have appeared on its branches as well," Mahar remarked.

Also known as the 'tree of life', Banyan trees are found in abundance in Clifton. The trees are native only to the Subcontinent and provide residents shade from the scorching heat of the sun.

To appreciate the conservator's efforts, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed awarded him a certificate of appreciation during a ceremony on Friday night.

Mahar said that the restoration of the tree at the court sets an example for the residents of the city. "It's a lesson that instead of cutting them, fallen trees can also be regrown with proper care."