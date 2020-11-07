Saturday, November 7, 2020  | 20 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Environment

200-year-old Banyan tree replanted at Karachi court

The tree had fallen during August monsoon rains

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

A 200-year-old Banyan tree at the Sindh High Court, which had fallen during Karachi's monsoon rains this year, has been successfully restored.

The restoration was led by Sindh Wildlife Department Conservator Javed Ahmed Mahar.

"The tree is located on the way leading towards the annexe," he told SAMAA Digital. "It had fallen during the recent rains in the city. "

Mahar said that as the tree was old the court had ordered for it to be cut, but the SHC Bar General Secretary Haseeb Jamali had raised its concerns over it. "He called me and asked if something could be done to save the tree."

According to Advocate Jamali, he took special permission for the restoration from Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed. "We called the forests department for help and finally reached out to Mahar.

On his instructions, a crane was called to fix the tree, and the official work for the regrowth began."

Iron pillars were installed in the tree's radius for support and its internal and external roots were waxed.

"In one and a half month, the tree was restored and is growing now. New leaves have appeared on its branches as well," Mahar remarked.

Related: The Banyan trees of Old Clifton, past and possible future

Also known as the 'tree of life', Banyan trees are found in abundance in Clifton. The trees are native only to the Subcontinent and provide residents shade from the scorching heat of the sun.

To appreciate the conservator's efforts, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed awarded him a certificate of appreciation during a ceremony on Friday night.

Mahar said that the restoration of the tree at the court sets an example for the residents of the city. "It's a lesson that instead of cutting them, fallen trees can also be regrown with proper care."

FaceBook WhatsApp
banyan tree Sindh High Court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
karachi banyan trees, sindh high court, 200-year-old banyan tree, javed mahar
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in 'seven hours'
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in ‘seven hours’
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi's Liaquatabad
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi’s Liaquatabad
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.