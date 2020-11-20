Wednesday, November 25, 2020  | 8 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

20 tonnes of plastic bags seized in Islamabad

People fined Rs1.3 million

Posted: Nov 25, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago


The Ministry of Climate Change seized 20 tonnes of plastic bags during various raids on Wednesday.

A fine of Rs1.3 million has been imposed on violators as well.

The bags will be used for dustbins and flower pots, said Deputy Director (Chemical) Zaigham Abbas. He said the ministry will start fining manufacturers too.

Plastic bags have been banned in the federal capital since August 14, 2019, as part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Clean Green Pakistan campaign. It is now illegal to manufacture, sell, and distribute plastic bags in the city.

After the ban, producers can be fined up to Rs500,000, while sellers can be fined up to Rs50,000, and people who will be seen plastic bags can be fined up to Rs5,000.

The Ministry of Climate Change has claimed that it has seized nearly 2.5 million polythene bags as part of the crackdown against the use of plastic bags in the capital city. The government, along with some NGOs, has even distributed tote bags to people to use instead.

