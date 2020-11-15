15-year-old boy raped, murdered in Mandi Bahauddin: police

A 15-year-old boy was raped and then murdered in Mandi Bahauddin’s Shahana Lok, the police said on Sunday.

The teenager left his house for school Saturday morning but never returned home after which his family lodged a missing persons complaint with the police.

“Late Saturday night we found his body from a canal near the Rasool Power House,” his father told the police. “There were no clothes on his body. Not even shoes,” he added.

A post-mortem examination was conducted after which the victim’s body was sent back home for burial.

“According to the school records, the teenager never reached school,” the investigation officer said, adding that the rape will only be confirmed after the medical reports come out.

The 15-year-old was the only brother of five sisters. His family has demanded that the perpetrators be arrested immediately.