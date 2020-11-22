100% increase in coronavirus cases in KP: health minister

Khyber Pakhuntkhwa Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra has said that the province has seen a 100% increase in COVID-19 cases.

He was speaking to the media in Peshawar on Sunday.

The minister said the government’s priority is to ensure proper patient care and continued work on healthcare system reforms. He said it is important to take decisions that will consider both the economy and public health.

Jhagra then spoke about the Pakistan Democratic Alliance’s rally scheduled today in Peshawar, and said it could result in a wider outbreak of the virus.

“Peshawar reports 60% of the COVID-19 cases. It is dangerous to bring people from other districts for the rally, which the opposition is doing,” he said. “This is contrary to what political leaders have said in the past about having stricter lockdowns.”

He said there is no truth to opposition’s claims that the government is trying to stop the rallies for political reasons and is using the virus as an excuse. “We are doing this because we are worried about the public and our economy.”

The PDM will be responsible if the situation deteriorates, he said.

The PDM rally will be held at Kabootar Chowk near Ring Road. According to reports, over 10,000 seats have been set up at the rally site.

PDM’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa coordinator Abdul Jalil Khan told SAMAA Digital that leaders from all opposition parties such as JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, and PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will speak at the rally.

Pakistan is presently experiencing the second wave of the virus. In the last 24 hours, 59 people across the country died from the deadly virus. Over 2,600 new cases were reported taking the total number of cases in Pakistan to 374,173.