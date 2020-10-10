Zimbabwe announce 20-member squad for Pakistan tour

Zimbabwe on Saturday announced the 20-member squad for the limited-overs tour of Pakistan.

Chamu Chibhabha has been named the captain of the touring side.

Here's @ZimCricketv's 20-man squad that will face @TheRealPCBMedia in three ODIs and as many T20Is scheduled for October-November 2020 . . . Join us in wishing our boys all the best! #ZimbabweSquad | #PAKvZIM | #BowlOutCovid19 pic.twitter.com/5ar78tkodP — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) October 10, 2020

The Chevrons are scheduled to arrive in the South Asian country on October 20 to play three ODIs and three T20Is.

Zimbabwe have not played any international cricket since the coronavirus pandemic halted cricketing activities earlier this year whereas Pakistan team have just returned after a months long tour of England.

The three ODIs will be a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.