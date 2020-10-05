Zardari indicted in Park Lane, Thatta Water references

Former president Asif Ali Zardari was indicted in the Park Lane supplementary reference and Thatta Water Supply reference.

An Islamabad accountability court headed by Judge Azam Khan indicted the PPP co-chairperson on Monday morning. He was also issued a copy of the indictments.

He appeared before the court with lawyer Farooq H Naek.

This is Zardari’s second indictment in the Park Lane case. He was indicted in the first reference on August 10.

The former president denied the charges in both cases. The court has ordered NAB to present the evidence it has gathered against him in both cases.

Anwar Majeed was also indicted in the case via video link.

The trial against Zardari in all four cases falling under the fake accounts reference will begin now that he has been indicted.

He has already been indicted in the money laundering and Toshakhana references.