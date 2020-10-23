You can now buy Islamic Naya Pakistan certificates

The State Bank of Pakistan has launched an Islamic version of Naya Pakistan Certificates for overseas Pakistanis and resident Pakistanis with declared assets abroad.

SBP says the Islamic Naya Pakistan Certificates are in complete conformity with Shariah principles and have been certified by reputed Shariah scholars.

“Very attractive expected rates of 5.5-7% on dollar and 9.5-11% on rupee certificates [are offered]. These certificates are available only through Roshan Digital Accounts,” the SBP said.

These accounts can be opened online by overseas Pakistanis by visiting a branch of one of the eight banks that are opening Roshan Digital Accounts.