Yasmin Rashid says Lahore smog can lead to breathing problems

She inaugurated a boys hostel in Lahore on Saturday

Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid has said that smog in Lahore can lead to breathing problems.

Rashid was speaking to the media during the inauguration of a boys hostel in Lahore.

Air pollution levels in Lahore were reported among the worst in the world last year and Amnesty International issued a statement that the hazardous air quality in Pakistan violates human rights.

This year Lahore is expected to experience smog starting October. Brick kilns across Punjab have decided to remain closed from November 7 to December 31 to control the smog situation.

Nawaz Sharif's platelet count was quite low when he was in Pakistan, she remarked. His health has improved now. He was supposed to get treated for his heart but he hasn't yet, Rashid added.

It is necessary to take all precautions to prevent another lockdown, she said while speaking about the increasing cases of coronavirus in the country. "Please wear masks and take all precautionary steps."