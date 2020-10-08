Thursday, October 8, 2020  | 19 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Would Fazlur Rehman support Maryam Nawaz as PM?

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Would Fazlur Rehman support Maryam Nawaz as PM?

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was asked a potentially embarrassing question during a Wednesday media talk.

He had just met PML-N leaders at the Sharif family home in Jati Umrah and was addressing a press conference alongside Maryam Nawaz when a journalist asked whether he was opposed to a woman ruling the country.

“If Maryam Nawaz becomes prime minister, would you support her?” asked the journalist.

In response he laughed and said it seemed to him that the question had been fed to the journalist. “Don’t get angry,” he said.

He said every movement is started because of a main agenda. For the Pakistan Democratic Movement, the main agenda is ensuring people have the right to vote, he said.

Our voters are men as well as women, said Fazl, therefore, they want to get both the right to vote. “For this I will play my role, as will Maryam Nawaz.”

Maryam, for her part, stood quietly during the questioning.

FaceBook WhatsApp
fazlur rehman maryam nawaz
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
maryam nawaz, fazlur rehman, pdm, pakistan democratic movement
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi's Baloch Colony Flyover
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi’s Baloch Colony Flyover
Former K-Electric CEO appointed PM Khan's special assistant
Former K-Electric CEO appointed PM Khan’s special assistant
Today’s outlook: Smart lockdowns in Karachi, Nehal Hashmi in lockup
Today’s outlook: Smart lockdowns in Karachi, Nehal Hashmi in lockup
Nuclear physicist debunks Nawaz Sharif's reverse engineered missile claims
Nuclear physicist debunks Nawaz Sharif’s reverse engineered missile claims
Karachi University staffers' sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
Karachi University staffers’ sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
US, UK passengers need coronavirus tests to travel to Pakistan
US, UK passengers need coronavirus tests to travel to Pakistan
Watch: Investigators pushed out of court during Nehal Hashmi hearing
Watch: Investigators pushed out of court during Nehal Hashmi hearing
Watch: Stage collapses as Saad Rafique calls for Shehbaz’s release
Watch: Stage collapses as Saad Rafique calls for Shehbaz’s release
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.