World Bank approves $304 million for PRIDE programme

The World Bank has approved $304 million in financing for Punjab Resource Improvement and Digital Effectiveness Programme (PRIDE).

The programme is supposed to support efficiencies in public resource management that generate savings and create fiscal space for growth-generating investments in Punjab.

It will improve revenue collection by increasing registration of businesses and real estate entities.

Moreover, it is also supposed to improve and simplify tax administration processes such as registration, filing, payment, refunds and filing of appeals.