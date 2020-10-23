Friday, October 23, 2020  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

World Bank approves $304 million for PRIDE programme

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
World Bank approves $304 million for PRIDE programme

The World Bank has approved $304 million in financing for Punjab Resource Improvement and Digital Effectiveness Programme (PRIDE).

The programme is supposed to support efficiencies in public resource management that generate savings and create fiscal space for growth-generating investments in Punjab.

It will improve revenue collection by increasing registration of businesses and real estate entities.

Moreover, it is also supposed to improve and simplify tax administration processes such as registration, filing, payment, refunds and filing of appeals.

FaceBook WhatsApp
loans world bank
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
Tax Calculator Pakistan

Monthly Salary

Monthly Tax

Monthly Salary After Tax

Annual Salary

Annual Tax

Annual Salary After Tax


MOST READ
MOST READ
5 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi's Maskan Chowrangi
5 killed, 30 injured in explosion near Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore's Gulberg
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore’s Gulberg
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Lahore motorway rape Day 43: Survivor identifies rapist
Lahore motorway rape Day 43: Survivor identifies rapist
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
PTI v. PDM: Which jalsa was bigger?
PTI v. PDM: Which jalsa was bigger?
Hafeez Centre fire doused after 15 hours, 800 shops destroyed
Hafeez Centre fire doused after 15 hours, 800 shops destroyed
Bilawal won't be a part of PDM's Quetta rally
Bilawal won’t be a part of PDM’s Quetta rally
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.