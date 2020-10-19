Monday, October 19, 2020  | 1 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

World acknowledging Pakistan’s policies against coronavirus: PM Khan

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
World acknowledging Pakistan’s policies against coronavirus: PM Khan

Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Monday that whole world is acknowledging Pakistan’s policies against coronavirus that saved lives and also saved the nation from economic destruction.

“The way we fought coronavirus and the policies we made, the world acknowledges it,” said PM Khan while addressing the Clean Green Index Award Ceremony in Islamabad. “The WHO says Pakistan is one of the four countries that made the best decisions to get the nation out of the coronavirus [crisis].”

We saved lives and saved the nation from economic destruction, said the premier.

In his speech, PM Khan said the nation needs to maintain cleanliness in their cities because pollution gives birth to several viruses.

“I saw Pakistan’s forests getting destroyed in front of my eyes,” he said, adding that Peshawar used to be called a city of gardens but it got destroyed because of “unplanned settlements”.

The premier said that 70 per cent trees in Lahore have been cut and the level of pollution is rising in various cities, including Faisalabad, Karachi, Peshawar, Lahore and Gujranwala.

“I fear there will be a second spike [in coronavirus cases] and we are monitoring it,” said the premier referring to the pollution in the country.

He said that the world makes money from solid waste and electricity can be made using it. He added that his government was looking at foreign companies to acquire their services to make electricity from solid waste.

In his speech, the premier appreciated commissioners for their effort to clean their cities and districts. He announced that officials with a good record will be rewarded by the government.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Imran Khan, Pakistan, Clean Green Index Award, Coronavirus
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore's Gulberg
Fire rages on at Hafeez Centre in Lahore’s Gulberg
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Suzuki Alto 660cc with AC now costs Rs1.43 million
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Pakistan needs across-the-board accountability, not selective: PDM leaders
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
Lahore motorway rape Day 35: Punjab announces reward for policemen
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
The poor, not the rich bring about revolutions: Fazl
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Pakistan’s first ever public electric bikes launched
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Karachi court grants bail to Safdar Awan in sloganeering case
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Entry tests for Sindh medical colleges postponed on court orders
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Seven FC troops, seven security guards martyred in Ormara attack
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.