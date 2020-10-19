World acknowledging Pakistan’s policies against coronavirus: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Monday that whole world is acknowledging Pakistan’s policies against coronavirus that saved lives and also saved the nation from economic destruction.

“The way we fought coronavirus and the policies we made, the world acknowledges it,” said PM Khan while addressing the Clean Green Index Award Ceremony in Islamabad. “The WHO says Pakistan is one of the four countries that made the best decisions to get the nation out of the coronavirus [crisis].”

We saved lives and saved the nation from economic destruction, said the premier.

In his speech, PM Khan said the nation needs to maintain cleanliness in their cities because pollution gives birth to several viruses.

“I saw Pakistan’s forests getting destroyed in front of my eyes,” he said, adding that Peshawar used to be called a city of gardens but it got destroyed because of “unplanned settlements”.

The premier said that 70 per cent trees in Lahore have been cut and the level of pollution is rising in various cities, including Faisalabad, Karachi, Peshawar, Lahore and Gujranwala.

“I fear there will be a second spike [in coronavirus cases] and we are monitoring it,” said the premier referring to the pollution in the country.

He said that the world makes money from solid waste and electricity can be made using it. He added that his government was looking at foreign companies to acquire their services to make electricity from solid waste.

In his speech, the premier appreciated commissioners for their effort to clean their cities and districts. He announced that officials with a good record will be rewarded by the government.