Work to start on Malir Expressway next month

The ground breaking ceremony for a 39-kilometer Malir Expressway will take place in the second week of November and the Sindh government has also decided to go ahead with the construction of a link road for Korangi.

These are Public-Private Partnership projects. CM House held a meeting Thursday to run through them.



Malir Expressway

39-km road along the Malir River

4-lane carriageway

Will take 3 years but the CM wants it done in two years

3 flyovers and 8 underpasses.

It would start from KPT Interchange, Qayyumabad and end at Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway near Kathore.



Link Road for Korangi

The chief minister also approved construction of a 12km Link Road for Korangi starting from Creek Avenue, Korangi Causeway Intersection and ending at PAF Airmen Golf Club.

It will run along the Korangi Causeway and Malir River. It will be a four-lane new Link to Korangi.



Wastewater Recycling Plant

The Municipal Wastewater Recycling Plant at TP-1 aims at supplying 50mgd of recycled wastewater in two phases, 30 and 50 at Haroonabad Wastewater Treatment Plant for SITE. A private party would be engaged to take over the water supply to industries, carry out the operations and maintenance, up-grade it and establish the water supply infrastructure.

The chief minister was told that the project advisors, the ADB, has completed its structuring and risk matrix. A network of pipelines will be laid to distribute water to SITE.



30mgd water supply project

The 30mgd water supply project will involve a dedicated bulk water transmission system from Dhabeji to Korangi Crossing. Out of this 10mgd will be provided to the Dhabeji Industrial Zone and 20mgd to District South.

The project will include the construction of a conduit, rising main, pumping station and a water reservoir at Dhabeji, a pipeline from Dhabeji to Korangi Crossing and a pumping station and filter plant at Korangi Crossing.

The water would be distributed through the existing network of KW&SB and the cantonment board.

Wastewater Treatment

The KWS&B is interested in establishing a Wastewater Treatment Plant Project at TP-IV. This project includes the design, construction and management of an 180mgd primary and secondary treatment plant. The Public Private Partnership office of the ADB is in the process of hiring consultants to carry out a feasibility study.

The Asian Development Bank’s Office of Public Private Partnership submitted an Expression of Interest to undertake Transaction Advisory Services for the TP-4 Project. The CM said the project has already been approved in the 30th PPP Policy Board meeting.

Jamila Pumping Station

This project will repair and update the existing Jamila Pumping Station, including its adjoining infrastructure.

Jamila Sewage Pumping Station was constructed in 1885 and continues to work even though it is in bad shape.

A new pumping station and disposal line is needed.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Shahalwani, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Commissioner Karachi Sohail Rajput, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Transport Shariq Ahmed, Secretary Local Government Najam Shah, PPP Unit Chief Khalid Shaikh.