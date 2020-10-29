Thursday, October 29, 2020  | 11 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Woman, son arrested for kidnapping newborn in Rawalpindi

The child has been recovered safely

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
Woman, son arrested for kidnapping newborn in Rawalpindi

Photo: CCTV Screengrab

A kidnapped newborn baby was recovered Rawalpindi police on Thursday morning.

The child was kidnapped on October 27, according to the police. The kidnapper approached the child’s mother on Rawalpindi’s Masaryal Road while she was going to the doctor with her children. She made up and excuse and asked the mother if she could hold the child. When she had the child in her arms and the mother’s attention was on her other child, the kidnapper fled into the narrow lanes nearby.

The police were informed and searched through CCTV footage from a nearby madrassa to find the kidnapper. The woman and her son had taken the child on a motorcycle to a bus stop where they planned to board a bus to Faisalabad. The police stopped them on the motorway to Faisalabad. A case has been registered against the woman and her son at the Race Course police station and they have been sent to Adiala Jail on judicial remand.

The child has been returned to its family, who are originally from Swabi. The child was unharmed in the kidnapping.

FaceBook WhatsApp
kidnapping Rawalpindi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape Day 49: rapist's judicial remand extended
Lahore motorway rape Day 49: rapist’s judicial remand extended
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi's Chup Tazia processions
Traffic diversion routes for Karachi’s Chup Tazia processions
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
How Art Deco helped Karachi shake its colonial look
How Art Deco helped Karachi shake its colonial look
Islamabad teachers protest against HEC, call for chairman’s removal
Islamabad teachers protest against HEC, call for chairman’s removal
You can now buy Islamic Naya Pakistan certificates
You can now buy Islamic Naya Pakistan certificates
Watch: CCTV footage of Karachi Maskan Chowrangi explosion
Watch: CCTV footage of Karachi Maskan Chowrangi explosion
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
They think Balochistan's people shouldn't chose their own govt: Maryam
They think Balochistan’s people shouldn’t chose their own govt: Maryam
Second coronavirus wave has arrived in Pakistan: Asad Umar
Second coronavirus wave has arrived in Pakistan: Asad Umar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.