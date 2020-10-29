Woman, son arrested for kidnapping newborn in Rawalpindi

A kidnapped newborn baby was recovered Rawalpindi police on Thursday morning.

The child was kidnapped on October 27, according to the police. The kidnapper approached the child’s mother on Rawalpindi’s Masaryal Road while she was going to the doctor with her children. She made up and excuse and asked the mother if she could hold the child. When she had the child in her arms and the mother’s attention was on her other child, the kidnapper fled into the narrow lanes nearby.

The police were informed and searched through CCTV footage from a nearby madrassa to find the kidnapper. The woman and her son had taken the child on a motorcycle to a bus stop where they planned to board a bus to Faisalabad. The police stopped them on the motorway to Faisalabad. A case has been registered against the woman and her son at the Race Course police station and they have been sent to Adiala Jail on judicial remand.

The child has been returned to its family, who are originally from Swabi. The child was unharmed in the kidnapping.