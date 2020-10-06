Woman disguised as man arrested for stealing bikes in Karachi

Police conducting raids to arrest her two accomplices

The police in Karachi have arrested a woman for stealing motorbikes, a police official said Tuesday.

According to the official, the woman used to steal motorbikes with the help of her two accomplices. They haven’t been arrested yet.

The woman, identified as Beenish from Lyari, disguised herself as a boy and lifted motorbikes from the streets.

“I haven't done any robbery before. It was the first and last one,” Beenish told SAMAA TV.

She said someone stole the motorbike and gave it to her, adding that she was arrested because the motorbike was recovered from her.