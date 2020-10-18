Woman gang raped in front of husband in Toba Tek Singh

A woman was gang-raped by two unidentified men at gunpoint on her way home from Faisalabad to Toba Tek Singh, the police said on Sunday.

According to the survivor’s statement to the police, she was stopped by two men near Toba Tek Sindh’s Chak 99. She was with her husband at the time.

“The men were armed. They forced the couple to get out of the car, took all their valuables and then raped the woman,” a police officer said, adding that they then fled from the crime scene.

Her husband said that the suspects threatened to kill them if they complained to the police. “I asked people passing by for help but they stopped us from calling the police after which I called my brother to save us.”

A case has been registered. The police said that a medical test of the survivor will also be conducted.

The family, on the other hand, has requested Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to take notice of the crime and arrest the perpetrators as soon as possible.