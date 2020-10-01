White car becomes thorn in Karachi police’s side

A white car has become a thorn in the Karachi police’s side.

The gang travelling around in the car attacked two police officers in Gulberg on Wednesday and shot dead an additional SHO on September 25.

Police authorities had said that the suspects left the city after the September 25 shootout in which Additional SHO of the Gulistan-e-Jauhar Raheem Khan was killed.

However, on Wednesday, two police officers noticed the same car parked outside a house in Gulberg. When they approached the car on a motorcycle, the suspects inside opened fire, injuring the pair. The suspects then fled.

Footage of the Gulberg attack confirmed that it was the same car.