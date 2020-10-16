Watch: Worker shocked during PDM Gujranwala rally set up

He's a member of DJ Butt's team

A worker received an electric shock while setting up the sound system at the PDM's Gujranwala rally on Friday afternoon.

He was installing a screen and received an electric shock, causing him to fall off the screen to the ground, which was five feet below.

He is a member of DJ Butt's team.

The worker was initially unconscious but later reportedly gained consciousness and was fine. He was checked out by a medical team.

Workers are now checking why he was electrocuted and have changed the switchboard.