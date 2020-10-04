Sunday, October 4, 2020  | 15 Safar, 1442
HOME > News

Watch: Stage collapses as Saad Rafique calls for Shehbaz’s release

Posted: Oct 4, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
No one was injured

The PML-N staged a rally in Lahore to protest against Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest.

But the stage collapsed while the PML-N leaders were on it. No one was hurt.

Saad Rafique called for Shehbaz’s release and said his arrest by NAB was an insult to Punjabis’ honour. Injustice cannot stop us, he said.

He said people who have spilled their blood for the country cannot be called traitors, referring to former premier Nawaz Sharif. Those who speak about respecting the law and Constitution cannot be traitors, he said.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said the time isn’t far when Imran Khan will be ahead and they will be behind. We will resign if Nawaz Sharif tells us to, he warned, adding that the people must ready themselves to come out onto the streets.
