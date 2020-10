Told to enter from rear gate

The Gujranwala police didn’t let PML-N MPA Abdul Rauf Mughal into Jinnah Stadium ahead of the PDM's rally on Friday afternoon.

They stopped him at the gate. "I am a representative of a population of 200,000 people. Let me in," argued Mughal.

"Even if you're a representative of one million people, we won’t let you enter," retorted the police. The Kotwali DSP said only PDM organisers can enter from the main gate.

If you are a public representative then enter from the other gate, he told Mughal.