Watch: CCTV footage of Captain Safdar’s arrest in Karachi

CCTV footage has surfaced of Captain (retd) Safdar Awan's arrest from Karachi's Avari Towers. The PML-N leader was taken into custody on October 19 morning, a day after chanting slogans at the tomb of Quaid-e-Azam.

He and his wife Maryam Nawaz claimed the police broke the lock on their hotel room door to arrest him, however, the police have denied doing so.

He was presented before a civil judge the same day who approved his bail in the case subject to the submission of a Rs0.1 million surety bond.