Thursday, October 29, 2020  | 11 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Video: Zartaj Gul shuts down reporter’s unprofessional question with elegance

He asked for the secret behind her beauty

Posted: Oct 29, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 29, 2020

All people in the world are beautiful, was the elegant response of Pakistan's climate change minister when a reporter asked her on Thursday an unprofessional question on whether her beauty was natural.

He asked Zartaj Gul if she uses a cream.

Gul said she is a tribal woman and a Pashtun who came to parliament after winning the elections in Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to her, she may have lost her touch because of pollution and environmental effects.

“My own class fellows don’t recognise me,” she said.
