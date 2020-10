Traffic DIG has taken notice

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A video of a traffic policeman fighting with a man on Karachi's Sharae Faisal has gone viral.

The video shows people trying to calm down the policeman but he continues to shout at the man and even hits him.

The traffic DIG has taken notice of the incident and said that an investigation will be initiated. The person responsible for this will be held accountable, he said.