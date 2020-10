The party has been on the losing end since 2013

The PPP was in government last in 2008 and ever since, the seats it has won in the general elections has declined.

In the 2013 election, the PPP contested 229 National Assembly

seats and won only 34 seats.

In the 2018 election, the PPP contested 247 National

Assembly seats and won 43. The year 2018 also marked the first year PPP

Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari contested an election.