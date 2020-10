She arrived in Karachi on Sunday for the PDM rally

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and other party leaders arrived at Muhammad Zubair's Karachi residence on Monday.

Maryam, who arrived in Karachi on Sunday for the Pakistan Democratic Rally, is expected to address a press conference on her husband's arrest.

Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar Awan was arrested from the Avari Towers hotel in Karachi on Monday morning. According to the police, he has been detained on charges of sloganeering at Quaid-e-Azam's tomb on Sunday.