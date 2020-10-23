Friday, October 23, 2020  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1442
Usman Mukhtar’s short film Bench screened at Cannes International Festival

Posted: Oct 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Oct 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Usman Mukhtar’s short film Bench screened at Cannes International Festival

Pakistani short film Bench, directed by Usman Mukhtar, has just been screened at the prestigious Cannes International Film Festival and aren’t we proud of him.

The Embassy of Pakistani in France broke the news on Twitter.

Federal Science Minister Fawad Chaudhry was also quick to congratulate Mukhtar.

The film won in July at the South Shore Film Festival in New York and was nominated before that in the best short film category at the Independent Short Awards festival in Los Angeles, USA.

It explores the struggles faced by a coupled played by Chaudhry and Mukhtar. At the moment, the film is doing festival rounds. It will be screened in Pakistan soon.

It is directed by Mukhtar and written by Ali Mudar.

