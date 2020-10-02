Friday, October 2, 2020  | 13 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Urs celebrations begin at Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s shrine

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
Urs celebrations begin at Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s shrine

Photo: AFP File

The 277th urs of renowned Sufi saint and poet Hazarat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai began on Friday at his shrine in Bhit Shah. Coronavirus SOPs were observed due to a fresh spike in cases.

Sindh Auqaf Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal inaugurated the urs celebrations by laying a floral wreath at the shrine where he offered prayers for the well-being of the country.

Siyal told journalists it was high time to learn a lesson from Bhittai’s poetry and its universal message. He said Bhittai was not only a great poet but also one of the greatest philosophers in the world. 

The government has allowed the three-day urs to be held provided that people follow its SOPs. While most official events held as part of the urs have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, a small ceremony for the Shah Abdul Latif Award will be held on Sunday to award this year’s winners.

Siyal has ordered an inquiry against Auqaf manager Jameel Ansari at the shrine for his failure to properly arrange the festival.

Sindh had closed shrines across the province when the coronavirus pandemic broke out. The urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar was cancelled due to the lockdown.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Urs celebrations begin at Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai's shrine, bhit shah
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore motorway rape updates: Survivor agrees to record statement
Lahore motorway rape updates: Survivor agrees to record statement
PML-N's Talal Chaudhry injured in fight in Faisalabad
PML-N’s Talal Chaudhry injured in fight in Faisalabad
Watch: Police arrive to find Talal Chaudhry's hospital room empty
Watch: Police arrive to find Talal Chaudhry’s hospital room empty
Religious groups clash in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar, 12 arrested
Religious groups clash in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar, 12 arrested
Mosque imam attacked during Maghrib prayers in Karachi's Shah Faisal
Mosque imam attacked during Maghrib prayers in Karachi’s Shah Faisal
US ambassador confirmed Zaheer-ul-Islam was active in politics: Shuja Nawaz
US ambassador confirmed Zaheer-ul-Islam was active in politics: Shuja Nawaz
Punjab Assembly resolution calls for banning Talal Chaudhry from politics
Punjab Assembly resolution calls for banning Talal Chaudhry from politics
Karachi policeman killed in Gulistan-e-Jauhar shootout
Karachi policeman killed in Gulistan-e-Jauhar shootout
Karachi plane crash survivor reaches Lahore in PIA plane
Karachi plane crash survivor reaches Lahore in PIA plane
Thirteen killed as passenger van catches fire on Karachi highway
Thirteen killed as passenger van catches fire on Karachi highway
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.