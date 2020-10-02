Urs celebrations begin at Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s shrine

The 277th urs of renowned Sufi saint and poet Hazarat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai began on Friday at his shrine in Bhit Shah. Coronavirus SOPs were observed due to a fresh spike in cases.

Sindh Auqaf Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal inaugurated the urs celebrations by laying a floral wreath at the shrine where he offered prayers for the well-being of the country.

Siyal told journalists it was high time to learn a lesson from Bhittai’s poetry and its universal message. He said Bhittai was not only a great poet but also one of the greatest philosophers in the world.

The government has allowed the three-day urs to be held provided that people follow its SOPs. While most official events held as part of the urs have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, a small ceremony for the Shah Abdul Latif Award will be held on Sunday to award this year’s winners.

Siyal has ordered an inquiry against Auqaf manager Jameel Ansari at the shrine for his failure to properly arrange the festival.

Sindh had closed shrines across the province when the coronavirus pandemic broke out. The urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar was cancelled due to the lockdown.