Man, friends gang rape university student in Chiniot: police

A man has been arrested for raping a university student at his house in Chiniot, according to the police.

He and the woman used to take tuition classes together. The woman was studying at a university in Faisalabad.

The man had invited the woman, who hails from Larkana, to his house for a milaad function. She travelled with him and when they arrived at his home, he and three of his friends raped her.

The DPO said that the medical examination confirmed the rape.

The police are conducting raids for the arrest of the other suspects.

Pakistan’s rape laws

Rape is a punishable offence in Pakistan. The definition and punishment for this crime is detailed under Sections 375 and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the law, a man is said to commit rape when he has sexual intercourse with a woman under circumstances falling under any of the five following descriptions:

Against her will

Without her consent

With her consent, when the consent has been obtained by putting her in fear of death or of hurt

With her consent, when the man knows that he is not married to her and that the consent is given because she believes that the man is another person to whom she is or believes herself to be married; or

With or without her consent when she is under 16 years of age.

The convicted rapists will be sentenced to jail for no less than 10 years or more than 25 years, according to the law. A fine will also be imposed on them.