Underage driver hits five cars in Karachi’s Zamzama

An underage driver hit five cars in Karachi’s Zamzama while trying to maneuver a water tanker. No one was injured in the accident.
Accordingto the police, the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle and hit fivecars in Zamzama in DHA Phase V.
Residents caughtthe truck cleaner immediately but the driver managed to flee.
The policebelieve the driver was around 17 years old and was actually the vehicle’scleaner who was learning how to drive when this happened. The police aresearching for the driver.
On October7, a similar accident occurred on the Baloch Colony Flyover, where a speedingdumper truck hit other vehicles on the road. Five cars were also damaged inthat accident.