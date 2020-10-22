Thursday, October 22, 2020  | 4 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

Underage driver hits five cars in Karachi’s Zamzama

Posted: Oct 22, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Police believe he was learning how to drive a tanker

An underage driver hit five cars in Karachi’s Zamzama while trying to maneuver a water tanker. No one was injured in the accident.

According

to the police, the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle and hit five

cars in Zamzama in DHA Phase V.

Residents caught

the truck cleaner immediately but the driver managed to flee.

The police

believe the driver was around 17 years old and was actually the vehicle’s

cleaner who was learning how to drive when this happened. The police are

searching for the driver.

On October

7, a similar accident occurred on the Baloch Colony Flyover, where a speeding

dumper truck hit other vehicles on the road. Five cars were also damaged in

that accident.

accident Karachi
 
Tell us what you think:

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
karachi accident, zamzama accident
 
