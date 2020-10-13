Ulema Committee announces countrywide strike against Maulana Adil’s murder Friday

The Karachi Ulema Committee announced Tuesday that it will observe a “peaceful” countrywide strike on Friday against the killing of Maulana Adil Khan, the slain principal of Karachi’s Jamia Farooqia, and his driver.

Maulana Adil and his driver were killed in an attack by unidentified men in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony on October 10.

The leaders of the Ulema Committee also expressed reservations over the investigation of the attack on Maulana Adil in a press conference and said the government has failed to arrest the killers of religious clerics.

Sindh Traders Alliance President Jameel Paracha has announced that they will keep businesses shut across the province to support the Ulema Committee’s strike.

The Sindh government has appealed to the Ulema Committee to withdraw its call for a strike.

In a statement, the government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said the strike is not a solution to any problem. He added that the Sindh chief minister has assured Maulana Adil’s family that his killers will be brought to justice.

The Sindh police, on the other hand, have constituted a high-level four-member team to probe the killing of the religious cleric and his driver.

Karachi police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon has been made the head of the investigating team. CTD DIG Omar Shahid Hamid, East DIG Nauman Siddiqui and Korangi SSP Faisal Abdullah Chachar are other members of the team.

Qari Allahdad, the committee’s coordinator told SAMAA TV’s Ali Haider that they had given the government 48 hours to arrest the murderers of Maulana Adil but received no response from it.

“We showed patience and decided to observe strike after consultation with the clerics,” said Qari Allahdad, adding that the committee will cooperate with the government, if there are any positive developments in the case.

But, he added, the decision whether to call off the strike or not will be taken by the committee, if the government makes progress in the murder case.