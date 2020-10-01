Two-year-old’s body found in Lahore’s Shera Kot

The body of a two-year-old boy was found in Lahore’s Shera Kot on Wednesday night.

The child went missing on September 28 while playing outside his house.

His grandfather said they searched for him everywhere but weren’t able to find a trace of him.

His body was found on a nearby street on Wednesday night.

The police have sent the body to the morgue for a post-mortem examination. They believe the post-mortem examination will reveal some clues.

A case lodged on behalf of the grandfather against an unknown suspect. The boy’s father works in Dubai.