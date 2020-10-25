Sunday, October 25, 2020  | 7 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

Two ‘terrorists’ killed in encounter with Sukkur CTD

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Two ‘terrorists’ killed in encounter with Sukkur CTD

Two suspected terrorists were killed in an encounter with the CTD in Sukkur on Saturday night.

The operation took place on Jafarabad Road after the CTD received a tip-off from its sources.

The suspected terrorists have been identified as Mujeeb Ullah and Muhammad Anwar. It is believed they are part of the Tehreek-e-Taliban.

Explosives and a motorcycle were also seized from their possession.

The CTD in charge said they were involved in attacks on security forces and were experts on making suicide vests.

