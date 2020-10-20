Two terror suspects killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

Two terror suspects were killed in an intelligence-based operation by the Pakistan Army in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali.

“Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Mir Ali, NWD. Two terrorists belonging to Aleem Khan Khushhali Group were killed,” the army’s media wing said in a statement on Monday.

According to the ISPR, the alleged terrorists were involved in the killing of an area resident, Malik Raees, who was shot dead on October 18.

“These terrorists were also involved in many terrorist activities and wanted by police,” the statement added.