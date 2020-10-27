Twitter verifies 45 accounts of federal govt representatives, programmes

The Digital Media Wing of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has gotten 45 official accounts verified on Twitter. This includes the accounts of the President of Pakistan, Senate of Pakistan, PM Initiatives, Deputy Speaker of National Assembly, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa among others.

The blue verified badge on Twitter lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic, said the media wing in a statement on Tuesday. The badge appears next to the name on an account’s profile and next to the account name in search results.

The DMW has developed a communication channel with the Twitter office in the region to address such issues and get Twitter support to Pakistan, according to the statement.

Imran Ghazali, the Digital Media Wing’s general managed, said that this is a small but important step as part of the overall strategy to strengthen the digital presence of the government of Pakistan.

Due to the menace of disinformation, fake news, and fake accounts, it is critically important for the government to have verified accounts to disseminate authentic information and news, he added.