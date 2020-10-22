Twitter told to block accounts spreading ‘false information’ targeting Pakistan

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority asked Twitter on Thursday to block profiles on its platform involved in propaganda against Pakistan.

“In the wake of the current smear campaign of spreading false and baseless information targeting Pakistan, its cities and institutions, PTA has stressed upon Twitter to effectively block handles involved in the campaign,” read a press release issued by Pakistan’s telecom regulator.

The PTA has also asked the micro-blogging website to ensure its platform is not used as a “propaganda tool” for spreading fake information.

The statement from the PTA comes a day after various Indian accounts on Twitter launched a disinformation campaign against Pakistan. Almost all of them falsely reported clashes between the Pakistan Army and police in Karachi.

“To the disappointment of the Regulator, number of accounts involved in propagation of untrue stories, are Twitter verified,” said the PTA. “However, they are still operating with immunity.”