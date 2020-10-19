Monday, October 19, 2020  | 1 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

Turkish Airlines staffer ‘slaps’ passenger at Islamabad airport

Posted: Oct 19, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Employee stopped from working until investigation completed

A staff member of the Turkish Airlines allegedly slapped a passenger at the Islamabad airport.

According to the spokesperson of the Civil Aviation Authority, a video of the incident went viral on social media immediately after the incident.

In the video, the passenger is filming the employee who jerks his hand out. It is unclear whether he slapped his face, as claimed, or slapped the camera out of his hand.

We have obtained CCTV footage from the airport, he said, assuring that the CAA has taken notice of the incident. The complainant was traveling to Barcelona from Islamabad.

The spokesperson added that an inquiry into the incident has begun. In the meantime, the employee has been stopped from working.

