Treason case registered against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif gestures as he leaves after attending a press conference of his daughter Maryam Nawaz (L) in Islamabad on May 29, 2018. Photo: AFP

A treason case has been lodged against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in Lahore.

The FIR, registered at the Shahdara police station, contains 11 sections, including treason. It has also been registered against senior PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Raja Zafarul Haq, Ahsan Iqbal, Pervaiz Rasheed, Khawaja Asif, Ameer Muqam, Khurram Dastagir, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Ayaz Sadiq, among others.

The case was registered by a man named Badar Rasheed and includes sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act.

The petitioner has said mentioned Nawaz’s September 20 and October 1 speeches were baseless.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, Punjab Information Minister Fayazul Hassan Chohan said the PML-N leaders waged war against state institutions. If statements like this are made by a criminal, then legal action is necessary.

Abbasi, speaking to the media on Monday, called the FIR a piece of fiction.

Addressing federal ministers, Abbasi told them not to hide behind Badar Rasheed. “If talking about the Constitution is mutiny, then there is mutiny in Pakistan every day. If talking against inflation is mutiny, then every day there is mutiny in Pakistan. If talking against this corrupt government is mutiny, then every day there is mutiny in Pakistan.”

Patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel, Abbasi added, calling on the government to register the FIR under its ministers’ names.

This was the time to speak via actions, he said.  “If you have the guts to handcuff us, do it. The PML-N is here. Do it in front of everyone,” he said. He said the government has brought treason into politics now.

The PDM will rid this country of this government, Abbasi vowed.

