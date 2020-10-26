Transgender person beaten up in Faisalabad by ‘fake’ trans group

A transgender person was beaten up and their hair shaved in Faisalabad after a fight with another group of “transgender people”.

The victim alleges that the other group were not in fact from the trans community and were pretending to be trans people in order to beg for money.

When the victim told them to leave the area, Wasipura, they beat them up and shaved their hair. All of this was filmed.

A case has been registered at the Batala Colony police station under sections 148, 149, 337V, 342 and 379 of the Pakistan Penal Code but no one has been arrested yet.

Members of the transgender community staged a protest on Monday morning at Council Chowk. They blocked traffic by laying charpoys on the street.