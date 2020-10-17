Saturday, October 17, 2020  | 28 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Traffic plan issued for PDM rally in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Oct 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: Online

The Pakistan Democratic Movement, which has been formed by 11 opposition parties, will hold a rally in Karachi on Sunday at 4:30pm.

The rally will be held at Bagh-e-Jinnah which is adjacent to Quaid-e-Azam’s Mausoleum.

The route leading to Numaish from Jamshed Road and Teen Hatti will be closed for commuters. They will be diverted to the route from Gurumandir to Bahadur Yar Jang Road to the Jail Road flyover to Tariq Road.

Traffic coming from Sharae Quaideen won’t be allowed to travel further than the Noorani signal. Drivers can turn right from the signal towards Khalid Bin Waleed Road.

Vehicles from University Road will have to turn to their left on Shaheed-e-Millat and traffic coming from Jail Chowrangi will be diverted toward Soldier Bazaar.

People won’t be allowed to take the route from New MA Jinnah Road to Corridor 3.

Buses, mini buses, and heavy vehicles won’t be able to take the route from Nazimabad to Gurumandir, while small cars can take this road. The heavy vehicles will have to take the route from Nishtar Road.

