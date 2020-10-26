Traffic diversion routes for Karachi’s Chup Tazia processions

Two Chup Tazia processions will be held in Karachi today (Monday).

The first will begin at 8am and the second at 1pm and will last till 10pm.

The Karachi traffic police have issued a traffic diversion plan for the processions.

First rally at 8am

The first rally started at 8am from Nishtar Park and will go through Saddar towards Kharadar by 11:30am.

People going to work this morning should try to use Sharae Faisal. The Numaish and Saddar Dawakhana routes will be closed so the small lane near the Parking Plaza will see a lot of traffic load, causing traffic jams.

Second rally at 1pm

From 1pm, the Rizvia Chowrangi in Nazimabad will be closed.

The second rally will come via Lasbela to Teen Hatti and cross the jail’s main entrance to culminate at the Martin Road Imambargah at 10pm.

The Gurumandir to Lasbela and Teen Hatti route will be closed, so people going towards Shershah, Baldia and Bismillah Hotel should take the Gutter Bagicha route. People in Federal B Area, Nazimabad, Liaquatabad and other northern areas of the city should take the route from Gurumandir to Islamia College via University Road to Liaquatabad No 10 or use the Gulshan route.

The Old Sabzi Mandi to Dak Khana road is expected to be jam packed so the traffic police are asking people not to use this route.

If people need to travel from Gurumandir to Lasbela or Teen Hatti, they may come across heavy traffic on the Petrol Pump Nazimabad to Rizvia route.