A toddler was raped and murdered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Charsadda a day after she was reported missing.

The one-and-a-half-year-old’s body was found in a field in Sheikh Kali on Wednesday.

She was kidnapped a day earlier.

An initial medical examination confirmed that the toddler was raped before being killed.

The police have formed a team to investigate the case and say they are searching for the culprit or culprits involved.