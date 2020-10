Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Saturday).

The PPP has announced a rally from October 4.

An international level boxing championship is being held in Islamabad. Boxers from other countries will be participating.

The PML-N is starting a public awareness campaign from today. A protest will be held at Regal Chowk in Lahore against Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest.

Smart lockdowns are being imposed across Karachi as coronavirus cases rise. Forty-four areas in District Malir are being sealed.

Several wedding halls, shops and restaurants are being shut down in Karachi for violating coronavirus SOPs.

Opposition leaders will be meeting today to discuss decisions made during the All Parties Conference. Some leaders may attend via video link.

The Karachi traffic police are taking action against school vans and other public transport vehicles with CNG cylinders in them.

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah will appear before an anti-narcotics court in Lahore in a drug smuggling case.

ICYMI: PML-N leader Nehal Hashmi and his sons fought with the police in Karachi’s Saudabad on Friday night. A case has been registered against them for threats and interference in a public official’s duty.